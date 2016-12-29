Kansas City Zoo euthanizes 33-year-old hippo ‘Labor Day’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo has lost a hippopotamus that’s been at the zoo for the past 21 years. They say that illness and a decline in quality of life led to the decision to euthanize “Labor Day,” a 33-year-old hippo.

She and her companion “Liberty” arrived in Kansas City for the opening of the Africa expansion in 1995.

“The passing of an animal is always very sad for us as well as the entire Zoo community. Our commitment to animal welfare and to the staff who provide this care is priority one, and that includes making the difficult decision to humanely euthanize an animal when the time is clear. Labor Day will be greatly missed,” zoo CEO Randy Wisthoff said in a statement.

The zoo says that a necropsy has been ordered, the results won’t be known for several weeks. They add that the hippo was under constant supervision and care by zookeepers and veteranarians during recent months.