Reaching 4 Excellence scholarship recipient performs on national stage before Chiefs game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of our Reaching 4 Excellence young achievers of the past had quite a moment in the spotlight this week.

Houston Smith played the National Anthem on his saxophone just ahead of the Chiefs-Broncos game at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. The versatile 19-year-old musician was asked to play by The American Jazz Museum where he was a youth ambassador for several years.

Houston was on holiday break from Berklee College of Music in Boston where he is majoring in music performance. Houston is a Rockhurst High School graduate. We featured him in August of 2015 and he was selected as one of our Reaching 4 Excellence scholarship recipients this past spring.