Shooter on the loose after man is killed in parking garage near Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Gunfire inside a busy parking garage at 48th and Main, near the Country Club Plaza, left one man dead on Thursday, and the shooter remains on the run. Police say this is the 125th homicide in Kansas City for 2016.

The man was found dead in the parking lot just after 2 p.m.

“It`s always full of people. So it`s very shocking,” said Jane Golden, a library patron.

When police arrived, they found a man dead on the second floor of the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

“People are very concerned, and they`re concerned because this happened in a busy parking garage, even those who may not have been involved with the suspect or the victim, you never know if there`s a stray bullet that may hit someone else,” said KCPD Captain Stacey Graves.

The victim has not yet been identified, police do not have a suspect in custody, nor do they know the motive. Detectives were on scene all day investigating and seeing if area businesses have any surveillance video.

“I`ve been with the library for 22 years, I used to run this building, and in the ten or eleven years we`ve had this building, we`ve never had anything like this happen,” said Joel Jones, the Deputy Director of Library Services of Kansas City Public Library.

Jones came out to make sure staff and patrons were fine and that everything was okay.

“It`s a large city and a lot of things go on, and we`re pretty confident that we have good security, library security and building security, but certainly the safety of our patrons is a concern,” added Jones.

He says there was a kids program going on inside the library when the shooting happened.

“It`s probably a special program because of the holiday, there`s probably about 25 or 30 people in attendance of that program,” Jones said.

He says the families were fine, and the library remained open normal hours.

“More and more reports of people being robbed, purse rip offs, that sort of thing, concerns about being in parking lots,” said LeAnn Zimmerman, a library patron, “One needs to be more and more cautious, the world is not a safe place.”

A tow truck hauled off a car just before 6 p.m., police saying it is connected to the shooting. They haven't said whether it belongs to the victim.

FOX 4's Melissa Stern also spoke to a woman who expressed her frustration as her car was stuck in the garage for hours while the crime scene was taped off.