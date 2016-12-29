St. Joe police see rise in credit card skimming at gas stations, warn metro consumers to be alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The next time you fill up your car with gas, beware because there’s been a rash of credit card skimming in St. Joe, and there’s fear it could move its way into the metro.

Earlier this year, some local gas station owners found Bluetooth skimming devices hooked up to their pumps. Thieves were using the devices to steal customers' credit card information.

Now police in St. Joe are reporting the same thing. Police say thieves use a universal key to break into the pumps and then attach skimming devices to the internal card reader. Often the devices can't even be seen. When you put in your debit card, they use Bluetooth to record your PIN number.

Police say there are some things you can do to protect your private information. First of all, pay for your gas with credit rather than debit. With credit cards, you have better protection. If thieves get your PIN number, they can go to an ATM and clean out your account, making it harder to get back your money.

Also, police say you should try to fill up at the gas pumps closest to the store.

"Bad guys always try to stay out of sight," said Detective Richard Shelton with the St. Joseph Police Department. "So they are going to get far away from the store as they can to install a skimmer in a pump. Also, there may be video cameras closer to the store they don't want be on video cameras."

Many gas station owners are being proactive and changing out the locks on the pumps so a universal key won’t work on them.

