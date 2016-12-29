Trolley Trail users happy to see bushes have been trimmed back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A popular trail that sometimes causes safety concerns for neighbors recently received some maintenance that is making joggers feel more comfortable.

The Trolley Trail stretches six miles -- mostly through Brookside and Waldo, and over the summer people who use the trail said giant bushes are concerning. Trailer users said someone could easily hide behind them and pop out for an attack.

Joggers tell FOX 4 they're pleased that it appears the bushes have been cut back.

KCATA, which owns and maintains the trail, budgets $140,000 a year for maintenance. That includes mowing, tree trimming and clearing brush. The brush is cleared once a year in the fall.

One neighbor FOX 4 talked to says she's happy with the clean-up but adds there's still a concern about safety.

"On the east side of the trail it's always a little scary on some of the stretches where it's really overgrown and early in the morning, it's pretty freaky," Nancy Alemifar said. "There is one stretch that doesn't have a lot of lighting, so not only do you have the brush but you also have an area where it's really dark."

"There is usually pretty good traffic in the morning, at least a dozen people that are out," Alemifar added. "I carry a light. I don't carry any kind of mace or anything because I'm afraid I will trip and end up spraying myself in the face, but just keep myself cautious. I always take my earplugs out when I'm in that one stretch where there's not a lot of people running and there is some brush."