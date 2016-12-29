Union Station putting finishing touches on party preparations for New Year’s Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In just a couple of nights, you might be at a party getting ready to toast in the New Year; and nowhere in the metro is there more evidence of the changing time than at Union Station.

Thursday, crew members attached the “7” onto the “2017” sign that’ll hang over the crowd at the “New Year’s Swingin’ Eve Party” to ring in the New Year. Union Station says to welcome in the coming year right, you need to start preparing half-a-year in advance.

“It takes a village, like we all say, to put on a big New Year’s Eve party like this. We start in the summer, start planning it, start thinking about what our entertainment is going to be,” said Tammy Ruder, special events manager.

Union Station says there are still tickets available for Saturday night’s event. You can buy them at the door if there are still any left, or click on this link to buy them in advance.