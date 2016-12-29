Wellsville officer describes desperate attempt to save 6-year-old boy from house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSVILLE, Kan. – A vigil is planned for Thursday night at Wellsville City Hall in remembrance of a 6-year-old boy who died in a fire at his home.

A police officer who tried to save the boy spoke with FOX 4’s Robert Townsend. When Officer James Coughlin ran inside the burning house, he only had one thing on his mind: Saving Brex Whalen.

Tuesday night, Officer Coughlin heard the emergency call go out and raced to the burning home.

"Lights and sirens, and they said a 6-year-old boy trapped inside. And it was like, okay, get there. I got here as fast as the car would go," Officer Coughlin recalled.

Brex’s mom and baby sister escaped the blaze, but the boy was trapped in the fire. The officer wasted no time trying to get inside the home.

"I opened the screen door and checked the handle, and it was locked. I just backed up a step and kicked it."

The officer then rushed inside to get the boy.

"I figured that was a pretty short distance, went in and that heat and smoke hit me and it backed me up," he described.

The brave police officer just couldn't stand the overpowering, overwhelming thick, dark smoke and intense heatwaves.

"I tried crawling. I didn't get far because I thought I was blacking out. Pretty nasty stuff in there, like a black gray just a fog," he said.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies also searched for Brex.

"They were busting out windows. Everybody was trying to get that boy,” he said.

Sadly, tears filled everyone’s eyes after they learned that Brex didn’t survive.

"It's tough. It really is. If I could just reach in and snatch him. God made a calling, and wanted that boy I guess. My prayers are to the family, losing a child just after Christmas," said the officer.

He was injured as well, suffering minor glass cuts on his hands and head when he rushed inside the burning home. He is going to the vigil to support Brex's family. Detectives are still investigating at the home.