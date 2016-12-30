× Family of young boy killed in Wellsville house fire thanks community for support during tragic time

WELLSVILLE, Kan. — The family of 6-year-old Brex Whalen is saying thank you Friday to the community for the support they have showed their family during this tragic time.

Brex Whalen died in the house fire Tuesday night. His mother spoke at a vigil on Thursday night about fighting to save her son’s life. Through a cracking voice, Leighann Morris tries to describe her pain to a crowd filled with hundreds.

“I am angry. I am hurt. I am sad,” she said.

Her voice cracking with emotion, mom of 6-year-old boy killed in Wellsville fire speaks at vigil

Morris told the crowd filled with more than 100 people about what happened Tuesday night. She said smoke started billowing through the walls in her Wellsville home. She pushed her 3- year-old daughter out and ran through blinding smoke, frantically trying to find her son.

Firefighters found Brex lifeless, lying next to their Christmas tree.

On Friday, Morris’ sister, Amber Crowl, posted a statement on FOX 4’s Facebook page that said:

“I want to thank everyone for the donations, kind words, and support you have offered to Leighann, Ryan, and our family during this time. I wish we could thank each of you personally. We live in such a wonderful community and it’s truly amazing to see everyone standing behind the Morris and Ehalen families.”

Firefighters are still working to determine what caused the fire. In the meantime, Brex’s family is staying in a hotel.