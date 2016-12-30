Honda recalls 633,753 Odyssey minivans for rear seat defect

SAN RAFAEL, CA - DECEMBER 02: A row of brand new Honda Odysseys are displayed at Marin Honda on December 2, 2011 in San Rafael, California. Honda Motor Co. announced today that they are recalling 304,000 vehicles around the globe for a possible airbag malfunction in Accord, Civic, Odyssey, Pilot, CR-V and other models that were manufactured between 2001 and 2002. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Honda Motor Co. is recalling 633,753 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. because the second-row seats could move unexpectedly.

The recall involves Odysseys from the 2011 to 2016 model years. They were made between Aug. 1, 2010, and Oct. 1, 2015.

The vehicles have a second-row seat lever that moves the outer seats forward to access the third row. Honda says the release lever may remain in an unlocked position, which could allow the seats to move unexpectedly.

Honda says the problem was identified through warranty claims. There are no reports of injuries or accidents related to the issue.

Honda will notify owners about the recall next month. Dealers will repair the seat levers for free.

The recall was posted Thursday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s web site.