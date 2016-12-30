KC Water assures water is safe to drink even though customers might notice their water has a pink color

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Water issued a statement Friday that said some of its customers may notice pink-colored water for a few days.

According to the statement, during the water treatment process at KC Water’s Water Treatment Plant, an excess of sodium permanganate was added to the raw water treatment system, which caused the water to have a pink color.

As a result, customers may notice a pinkish hue to their tap water, which will dissipate over the next 3-5 days as it works its way through the distribution system. Sodium permanganate is a standard chemical used in the treatment process to address organics in the raw river water.

Kansas City’s drinking water continues to meet all primary drinking water standards and remains safe to drink.