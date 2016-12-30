Local fitness expert says think “SMART” when setting your goals for 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We know the top resolution for many years has been fitness, but before you begin any workout program you need to set goals. For seven weeks, Tony and other fitness and health experts will be guiding you, answering your questions — and keeping you motivated to achieve your goals. During the challenge will have “healthy selfie” winners each week announced on Fox 4. The price of challenge is $21 through Jan. 3.

S.M.A.R.T goals are:

1. Specific — paying attention to detail with the type of goal we want to accomplish

(Scale that’s a huge deal with my clients)

2. Measurable — vision board is a hot topic these days which is great but we want to make sure it is measurable so we can track our progress.

3. Attainable — we want to make sure our goal doesn’t force us to change our lifestyle 100% overnight which brings us to making sure our goal is…

4. Realistic — we want to be sure we aren’t setting ourselves up for failure with our goals. For example, This is where the “fad” diets & exercise programs aren’t successful because they aren’t attainable or realistic

5. Time — it’s important to have a timeline of when you want to accomplish your goal to keep your eyes locked in on the finish line to stay on track

