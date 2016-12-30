Man shot and killed in garage near Plaza library leaves behind young kids, family desperate for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family is searching for answers a day after a young father was gunned down in a parking garage at 48th and Main near the Plaza. The shooter is still on the run, and earlier on Friday, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Ahkeem Hobby.

"I just want them to find my son`s killer," said Leticia Hobby, the victim's mom.

Police say they believe the parking garage was simply chosen as a place for Hobby and his killer to meet. Investigators still don't know who killed Hobby, but his family is optimistic they will find out.

Leticia Hobby got the news about her son's broad daylight murder at around 8 on Thursday night. She said she had one question on her mind: “My son, something happened to my son, who killed my son?”

His body was found on the second floor of the parking garage.

“Anger, a lot of anger, sadness, loss,” said Glenn Smith, the victim’s uncle. “I was just with my nephew on Christmas, as we are every year, you just don`t expect to hear that.”

Smith says his nephew went by "Bubba."

“He`s not the type of individual that looks for trouble, he`s not the type of individual that trouble finds him,” added Smith.

He says Hobby used the computers at the library often and can't think of another reason why he would have been in the parking garage.

“Ahkeem was outgoing, I mean, he`s always smiling, you know, no matter how the day was, Ahkeem would walk up and give you a hug, that`s just Ahkeem, he loved his kids, he was a family person,” Leticia added.

He's survived by siblings, including a twin sister. He also has young children, children his godmother says will now grow up without a father.

“It`s going to be hard, they`re young now, but they spent a lot of time with him still, so they will miss his presence,” said Nancy Price.

Hobby's family says they hope whoever did this, or knows something, will come forward.

"I would like the killer to come out and just do what`s right, that was my baby...no hard feelings, I`m going to ask God to forgive him, I forgive him," his mom said.

"The level of senseless violence is rising, and nobody wants to talk, nobody wants to be a snitch," Smith said. "This could be your family, you know what you did, tell on yourself... Somebody knows something."

Police are still looking for Hobby's killer. If you have any information about the homicide call the TIPS Hotline at (817) 474-TIPS.