Man shot in Northland neighborhood suffers critical injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting on Friday night. Police responded to the 4600 block of NE 83rd Terrace just after 6 p.m. where a man in his mid-30s was found shot outside a home and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City police say that one man is in custody. The preliminary details released say that the victim threatened the suspect with a mallet prior to the shooting. The suspect is the boyfriend of the victim's ex-wife according to investigators. The shooting occurred at her home, which is the area of NE Barry Road and N. Brighton Avenue.

FOX 4 will continue to follow developments with this story, and provide updates as more details are released.