Russ’ BEST MOVIES OF 2016 List! Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the New Year approaches, it's time to look back on the best of 2016. Here are my choices for the cream of the cinematic crop.

5) THE JUNGLE BOOK (PG)

Walt Disney

The new version of the Disney classic "The Jungle Book" ranks right up there with "Zootopia" as the cream of the contemporary cinematic crop. It’s an engaging, eye-popping adventure.

4) HELL OR HIGH WATER (R)

CBS Films/Lionsgate

Expect some Oscar love for the modern Western "Hell or High Water,” particularly for it’s script. It's a social commentary and character study disguised as a thriller.

3) THE 13th (Not rated)

Netflix

The documentary “The 13th” is filmmaker Ava DuVernay’s compelling, powerful and detailed look at what’s been dubbed America’s “prison industrial complex.”

2) ZOOTOPIA (PG)

Walt Disney

This wildly imaginative, beautifully animated comic crime thriller is funny, thoroughly engaging and the year’s most pleasant cinematic surprise.

1) LA LA LAND (PG-13)

Summit Entertainment

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are splendid in “La La Land,” a smart, poignant, tune-filled and funny contemporary musical, the year’s best film.

And here are some 'honorable mentions' to fill out the top 10: "Moonlight," "The Birth of a Nation," "Manchester by the Sea," "Arrival" and "Sing Street."

And, for the record, here are the WORST movies of 2016, the ones to avoid at all cost:

NORM OF THE NORTH

DIRTY GRANDPA

ZOOLANDER 2

GODS OF EGYPT

THE BOSS

MOTHER’S DAY

INDEPENDENCE DAY: RESURGENCE

ICE AGE: COLLISION COURSE

THE BRONZE

THE DIVERGENT SERIES: ALLEGIANT

