Union Station hosting one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations across the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The countdown is on as New Year's Eve is less than 24 hours away, and one of the biggest celebrations in the metro is happening at Union Station.

The New Year's Eve Swing Party starts at 8 p.m. Saturday and wraps up at 1 a.m. Sunday.

For the third year in a row the Dave Stephens band will headline the night.

There will be food, drinks including a champagne toast a midnight, dance lessons and not one, but two balloon drops.

The party is so popular with the 21 and older crowd that it's sold out the last two years.

Organizers say this year will be bigger and better.

"New Year's Eve parties have been happening since the building opened in 1914," Tammy Ruder said. "We're just trying to keep that tradition and each year gets bigger and better and adding new interesting things. We have the ball drop and the countdown and the champagne toast. It's just so much fun to be in a place that's historic like this and to think about all the people that have brought in the new year over the years."

Tickets are still available for $110.

Click here for more information.