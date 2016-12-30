Young British boy in KC for cancer treatment heads to Disney World, Chiefs players send him well wishes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The British boy who got a hero’s welcome as he arrived in Kansas City for cancer treatment is heading to Walt Disney World Friday morning.

Alexander Goodwin is battling bone cancer, and is being treated at University of Kansas Hospital and Children’s Mercy.

Alexander and his family were able to make the trip to Orlando thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation.

Before he left some Kansas City Chiefs players passed along a special message to him.

“Hey Alex, this is Chris Jones and Rakeem Nunez-Roches with the Kansas City Chiefs. We’re here to let you know that continue to fight. The battle is never won when a warrior fights alone. We’re here to fight this battle with you,” Chiefs defensive linemen Chris Jones and Rakeem Nunez-Roches said in a video message.

Alexander will get back to the metro a week from Sunday and will have his first of three major surgery’s after that.

