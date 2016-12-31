BREAKING: Gunmen dressed as Santa Claus open fire at New Year’s party in Istanbul killing at least 35, reports say

ISTANBUL — New Year’s celebrations turned violent when an armed assailant opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul, resulting in multiple fatalities.

BREAKING: Dozens killed in Istanbul nightclub attack https://t.co/ecim6ibBTN pic.twitter.com/63jNlZBmXm — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2017

Private NTV television said more than one assailant may have been involved in the attack. The attacker or attackers are believed to have entered the nightclub disguised as Santa Claus, the station reported.

The Independent reports that Istanbul Governor Vasip Şahin said at least 35 people have been killed and another 40 injured.

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara. In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus or street vendors.

Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by the Islamic State group or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.

Neslihan Dogruol, a restaurant owner in a chic Istanbul neighborhood, said she hopes for peace in 2017 following a year filled with “unrest and death.”

“2016 affected everyone badly,” she said.

