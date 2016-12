Officers working a shooting @ 3rd & Edgerton, victim has life threatening injuries. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 31, 2016

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a shooting at 3rd Street and Edgerton, according to a tweet sent out at 4:25 p.m. from KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler.

Zeigler says the victim has life-threatening injuries.

