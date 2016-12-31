New Year’s celebrations prompt surges in security measures around the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holiday gatherings of large crowds always require extra security, but even more protective measures are being put in place for New Year's Eve festivities in European capitals and the us this year. The moves follow several terrorist attacks across Europe.

As new year's celebrations around the world are well underway,

Cities across the United States are putting the finishing touches on their own.

A major part of those celebrations this year, beefed up security.

Authorities in New York City are deploying 7,000 officers to help keep the expected two million party-goers safe in Times Square tonight.

And for the first time, there will also be sand trucks, sixty-five of them, staged around the area.

The NYPD chief says while there is no credible threat to the area, the city won't be taking any chances.

"As we formulated this year's plan, we paid close attention to world events and we learned from those events. And this year, due to the terrorist attacks in nice, france and in berlin, germany, we've enhanced our security measures," NYPD Chief Carlos Gomez said.

officials in pasadena, california say they are also taking into account the use of vehicles in recent terror attacks as they prepare for monday's rose parade and rose bowl football game.

"We'll have for example an on-site threat assessment center. So through our cooperation with the federal government we'll be able to have analysts that will give us real-time information about potential threats to the rose parade or the rose bowl game," said Chief Phillip Sanchez with the Pasadena Police Department.

But more than anything, law enforcement everywhere is asking for the community's assistance and report anything suspicious to authorities to ensure a safe and happy New Year's.

Turkey's state-run news agency says an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, wounding several people. The Anadolu Agency says the attack occurred in Istanbul's Ortakoy district. Footage from the scene shows at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out. Media reports say police have cordoned off the area amid an ongoing operation.

In Germany, police say they arrested a man who shouted "bomb, bomb, bomb" at Berlin's massive open-air party tonight. Tens of thousands of people rang in the New Year near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate amid tight security. Large concrete blocks were placed around the security cordon to prevent another deadly truck attack.