KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night at 9th and Washington.

Police confirmed three people were shot outside the Peanut bar around 9 p.m.

Police said two men and one woman were shot. One person has died. The conditions of the other victims are unknown at this time.

There have been no arrests at this time. Officers are still investigating.

