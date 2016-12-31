Pilot injured in small plane crash in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One man was injured on Saturday when a small plane crashed in Lee’s Summit.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of NE Chipman Road and NE Douglas Street on a report of a plane crash around 7:45 a.m. First responders located a single-engine light aircraft that had come to rest near a parking lot of a park.

The pilot — the only person in the plane — was removed from the wreck by emergency crews and taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The pilot had reportedly taken off from Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport around 7:40 a.m. and reported trouble with the aircraft shortly upon take off.

The crash remains under investigation.