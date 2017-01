KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating after a victim arrived at a KC hospital suffering a gunshot wound Saturday evening.

Police said the victim was dropped off at Research Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim is listed in critical condition.

Officers believe this person was shot in the area of Meyer and Olive.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.