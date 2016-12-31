Vigil honors 200 victims lost to homicide in the metro in 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the year comes to a close, 2016 is being called one of the most violent years we have seen in the metro.

On New Year's Eve, AdHoc Group Against Crime hosted a prayer vigil to honor the hundreds of victims killed on both sides of the state line.

The metro area has seen 200 homicides during the last 12 months, and 125 of the murders happened in Kansas City, Missouri.

"A lot of the folks who have died this year have been young people. In fact, 30 percent of the homicides in Kansas City, Missouri are our young people under the age of 24. Also, a lot of the shooters have been young as well," said Damon Daniel, the President of AdHoc Group Against Crime.

Bridget Johnson lost her son on Oct. 4, 2015 when the father and aspiring rapper was gunned down at an apartment complex at 83rd and Hillcrest.

"Anthony was a good person. He was young, he loved to rap, he loved his children, and most of all he loved his friends and family," said Johnson. Johnson said she hopes a new year brings real change to not stay silent, and stand up to report violence.

On Saturday, each name was read out loud and a balloon was released to honor each victim and their family. AdHoc Group Against Crime has hosted the event on the New Year's Holiday for more than 20 years.