Families upset when their homes are on receiving end of celebratory gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the metro celebrated the new year, some families in Kansas City were hiding from gunfire. As the clock struck midnight, celebratory shots were fired and homes were hit by stray bullets.

“We were just sitting on the couch watching a movie and we heard this bang.”

When Stephanie Swanson’s husband went to look, he found a bullet hole in their sliding door. The two began to panic as their three young children were sleeping soundly upstairs.

“There was a moment there of 15 minutes, where we weren't exactly sure how to keep them safe,” Swanson said.

Police believe someone sent a celebratory shot into the air 5 blocks away from their Hyde Park home.

“I'm so thankful that it went through this window and not the bedroom window on the second floor. It easily could've been in my sons bed.”

Across Kansas City, another metro mom knows the feeling. Jamie Moore came home to find a bullet hole in her ceiling and a bullet fallen right next to her 4-year-old daughter’s favorite spot to play.

“Makes you think twice about where you live, if you're safe in your own home,” Moore said.

On an evening that is supposed to be all about celebrations with loved ones and finding a fresh start, two metro moms are ridden with what-if’s and unsettling anxiousness that they can’t shake.

“When you fire a gun into the air, sure it's fun for the moment. Until you are the one who is responsible for a bullet going through someone's bedroom window,” Swanson said.

“We get to go to Home Depot and buy a new door and we're fine. So many parents, that's not their reality. A few minutes of fun on New Year’s Eve is not worth that ever.”

If you’re caught shooting gun within city limits, you’ll be charged with a misdemeanor.