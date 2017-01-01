Fans flock to get new Chiefs gear after team captures AFC West title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- With fans still buzzing after their beloved Chiefs locked up a division title, new shirts were hitting the shelves celebrating the win.

Fans we talked to said this is just how they want to be spending the first day of 2017.

The red, white and black t-shirt boldly reads "HOLD DOWN THE WEST."

Some fans could be seen buying shirts for the whole family. They said they didn't want to wait until tomorrow because they are afraid they would be gone.

And it's no surprise many fans went shopping for Chiefs gear while already wearing Chiefs gear.

FOX 4 talked to Scott Acock, the fan who was first in line Sunday night.

"This is a great time to be a Chiefs fan. Come on, I mean we fought all season. We don't get the recognition we deserve, everybody doubts us. We are coming on, we are just winning. We swept the west, we are going all the way. It's going to be a Chiefs/Dallas Superbowl," Acock said.

Ashley Pegue bought shirts for her sister, brother-in-law, and of course, one for herself.

"It's amazing. This is my first season as a season ticket holder, so this is like the best feeling ever right now," Pegue said.

Their first chance to wear these shirts at a game at Arrowhead will be in a couple weeks -- that's after a first round bye -- when the Chiefs host first playoff game.