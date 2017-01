Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2016 was quite a year for Kansas City sports. FOX 4's Jason Lamb counts down the greatest Kansas City sports moments of the year Casey Kasem-style with "KC's Top 40."

Relive the most exciting moments from the Chiefs, Royals, Sporting KC, Tigers, Jayhawks, Wildcats, Mavericks, and more! Just get the tissues ready for an emotional long distance dedication.

Until next year, keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars.