Metro parents welcome identical twin boys on New Year’s Day

MERRIAM, Kan. -- It was a New Year's Eve celebration like never before for this family.

Breanna Borlase and husband Matthew welcomed two baby boys into the world early Sunday morning.

New Year's Eve babies Colton and Corbin have five siblings waiting at home.

"He said that we should have New Year's babies and I told him that you can't really plan things like that.

But they can be a surprise.

The identical twin boys arrived just after 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning at Shawnee-Mission Medical Center.

Corbin was born at five pounds, three ounces, and Colton -- born just a minute later -- was 4 pounds, 10 ounces.

Mom says they rang in the new year.

"Everybody had said 'oh, don't expect crying. They will be real quiet,' and that was not the case with them. They were very vocal."

Hospital staff even had to switch up the New Year's Eve baby gift basket because it only had enough goodies for one baby.

And when it comes to staying organized with seven kids, this couple has it down

"We've already established group birthday parties."

Corbin and Colton's five brothers and sisters can't wait to meet the boys when they arrive home.