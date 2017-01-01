Rash of gun violence erupts across metro on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While most folks in the metro celebrated ringing in the new year, local police had their hands full dealing with a slew of violence that broke out Saturday night.

It was a tragic way to start 2017.

The sounds of New Year's celebrations were shattered by gun shots at 9th and Washington, outside the Peanut in downtown Kansas City. One man was killed and a man and a woman were wounded around 9 p.m. Witnesses said the three people walked out of the Peanut when another group approached and shot them.

Police are still interviewing witnesses to the incident. No suspects are in custody at this time.

---

Another triple shooting occurred at 68th and Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Mo. Those three people are recovering at a hospital after being shot in a car. Police said a vehicle pulled up next to the victims and shot into their car around 9 p.m. All three victims are expected to be okay. Police do not have any suspect information in that shooting.

---

Another person has life threatening injuries after being shot in the head near Meyer and Olive in Kansas City, Mo. Police said a car was driving on Meyer when another car pulled up alongside and began firing. One person in the back seat was shot in the head. No one else was hurt. No suspect information is available at this time.

---

On the Kansas side, KCK police are investigating another shooting Sunday morning. One man is in the hospital after being shot twice in the arm and once in the chest. It happened around 3rd and Edgerton around 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers discovered the wounded man. No suspects are in custody.

---

Three people were shot inside a car in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. Two people were shot in the shoulder; it is unclear where the third person was shot. All of those injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

If you have any information on any of these violent incidents, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.