100 fun things to do in KC in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new year means new adventures. Local author Traci Angel is out with her second edition of "100 Things to do in Kansas City Before You Die," and to celebrate she stopped by FOX 4 to share a few of her new features.

Winter Itinerary

- Cheer on the UMKC Kangaroos

- College Basketball Experience Museum

- Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Spring Itinerary

- Longview Lake (feed the fish)

- Parkville Nature Sancturary

- Tour the Fountains - City of Fountains group has a brochure to map your own tour

Summer Itinerary

- Berry Picking

- Boulevard Drive-In

- T-Bones baseball game

- List of area farmers markets

Fall Itinerary

- Missouri Town 1855 Fall Festival

- Shoal Creek Living History Museum

- Waterfire KC

- Weston Bend Day trip (state park, downtown, Red Barn)