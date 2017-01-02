Florida couple found dead next to SUV with their 3 boys alive and unharmed inside

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper conducting a vehicle check on Saturday morning discovered a deceased couple, as well as their three boys who were all alive and unharmed inside their SUV. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office identified them as 32-year-old Daniel Kelsey and 30-year-old Heather Kelsey according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

While there were no immediate signs of foul play, the couple’s cause of death is still unknown. They were found unconscious outside of their SUV, which was parked on the side of the interstate with its hazard lights flashing.

The boys, who range in age from 8 months to 4 years, were taken to a hospital as a precaution and then given to their grandparents.

A friend of Daniel Kelsey told the newspaper he was a skilled mechanic and the couple was doing well.

“I can tell you Dan was a loving, devoted father (who) did anything for his kids,” Jackson said through a Facebook message Saturday night. “I loved Dan like a brother… every time you saw him, you saw his kids,” said Jerrell Jackson.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine how the couple died.