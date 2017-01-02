FOX 4 chats with Pharrell Williams on new film ‘Hidden Figures’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4 got a chance to sit down with singer-songwriter and record producer Pharrell Williams to talk about his work on the new film, "Hidden Figures."

The film as the real life tale of the team of African-American women who provided NASA with important mathematical data that paved the way for the Project Mercury missions and the Apollo 11 moon landing.

"Hidden Figures" stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst and Jim Parsons. Pharrell Williams worked as producer and composer for the film.

