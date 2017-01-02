Independence city ordinance requires tobacco and convenience stores to have more surveillance cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Starting Monday consumers will now see more security surrounding some stores in Independence.

A new city ordinance requires tobacco and convenience stores to do more to protect their business. Now certain businesses such as tobacco and convenience stores, are required to have a total of 4 working cameras inside and outside the store operating around the clock.

Police say these types of businesses see a lot of crime, and they hope the new ordinance will slow down the number of robberies and make it easier to catch the criminals.

Independence City Council passed the ordinance more than a year ago, but it just went into effect on Sunday.

Businesses will now be required to keep the video for at least 30 days.

The owner of Discount Smokes says it's a costly upgrade, but the investment is well worth it.

"If some bad person comes in he would think two times or five times before he does something bad to the store or to us," Sadiq Lakhani said.

The City Council has granted a 60-day grace period so businesses that need the time to adhere to the ordinance will have it.