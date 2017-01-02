Man found running from scene of house fire taken into custody for questioning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say they have taken one person into custody Monday morning for questioning after they noticed he was running from the scene of a house fire.

Police say the fire happened at a home near Independence and Colorado.

According to police, the home was boarded up. A homeless man may have been living inside.

Neighbors tell FOX 4 no one has officially lived in the home for at least a year.

Police say there have been a number of fires in the area recently.

Bomb and arson crews were on the scene investigating. They say this is a suspicious fire investigation.