‘Naughty and Nice’ breakfast options to kickoff those New Year’s resolutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The new year is here and many have opted to begin eating healthier as part of the New Year's Resolutions. On Monday, Jan. 2, Chef Matt Chatfield visited FOX 4 to share how to make a few 'Naughty and Nice' breakfast recipes to get you going in 2017. Watch the video above for Matt's tricks of the trade to ensure your recipes, whether they are naughty or nice, are delicious.

NAUGHTY: Artisanal French Toast Steaks

Ingredients:

1 cup half-and-half

3 each large eggs

2 tablespoons honey, warmed in microwave for 10 seconds

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

8 (3/4-inch) slices really good day-old French loaf

8 tablespoons butter

Directions:

In medium size mixing bowl, whisk together the half-and-half, eggs, honey, and salt. You may do this ahead of time if you like. When ready to cook, pour custard mixture into a shallow dish and set aside.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Dip the bread into the custard mixture, allow to soak for 30 seconds on each side.

Over medium-low heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a 10-inch nonstick saute pan. Place 2 slices of bread at a time into the pan and cook until golden brown, approximately 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from pan and place on rack in oven for 5 minutes. Repeat with all 8 slices. Serve immediately with real maple syrup, whipped cream, or fruit compote.

NICE: Baja Egg White Omelet

Ingredients:

• 2-3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 small jalapeno, thinly sliced and seeded (if desired

• 1/2 cup diced red onion

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

• salt and pepper to taste

• 6 egg whites, whisked

• half an avocado, peeled, pitted and diced

• ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

• ¼ cup crumbled cotija or queso fresco cheese

Directions:

Heat oil in a medium saute pan over medium-high heat. Add jalapeno and onion and saute for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and tomato and continue sauteing for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with a pinch of salt and pepper. Then transfer the mixture to a separate plate.

Return pan to the stove, and reduce heat to medium. Add the whisked egg whites and cook for 2-3 minutes until the eggs are set and the bottom of the egg is golden. Remove from heat. Add the onion mixture, diced avocado, cilantro and cheese to the egg white, and fold over to form the omelet. Serve warm, garnished with extra cilantro and cheese if desired.

NICE: Avocado Mixed Berry Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 each Avocado From Mexico halved, pitted & peeled

2 cups frozen mixed berries not thawed

2 cups cranberry juice beverage or 100% juice

Directions:

In blender jar or smoothie machine, combine avocado, frozen berries and juice; whirl until smooth. Add a little water to adjust consistency if desired. Avocado makes this a very smooth and creamy texture while adding a healthy alternative to milk products.

