Phones ringing off the hook at local ticket shop as Chiefs fans look for playoff tickets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The phone at Tickets for Less at Oak Park Mall was ringing off the hook Monday as Chiefs fans tried to track down tickets to see the Chiefs play in their first AFC divisional game at Arrowhead since 2003.

The Chiefs earned a first-round playoff bye with their 37-27 victory Sunday against the Chargers in perhaps the final NFL game in San Diego. The Chiefs (12-4) clinched the division with the win and Oakland's loss at Denver.

The Chiefs will play their next game at Arrowhead on Sunday, Jan.15 at noon. The Chiefs opponent will be determined this weekend in the wildcard playoff games. The highest-seeded team remaining after this weekend's wildcard games will come to Kansas City.

Tickets for the game are on sale now and start at $100.

Sellers say it's better to buy tickets now than wait because prices will go up.

Chiefs know they worked hard to win division and now have more work to do

"I think people want to go," said Carson Brackney with Tickets For Less. "I mean it's been a while, and they're excited. I think people who may have been sitting on the fence over the course of the last few weeks are now sort of hopping on the band wagon. The last couple of games have dispelled a lot of doubt for people."

Once you get your tickets, don't forget on top of tickets to fork out cash for a parking pass. Pre-paid parking passes are as low as $35. Parking at the tollgates on game day will be $60 -- cash only.