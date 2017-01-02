Playoffs fever sweeps through Chiefs Kingdom after AFC West division title win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's proving to be a hot ticket.

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) are playoff bound, hosting their first playoff game in six years. That has the pulse of Chiefs Kingdom racing.

Arrowhead Stadium is quiet now, but that is sure to change, the closer the calendar draws to January 15th, when the Chiefs will host an opponent yet to be determined. Either the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to be Kansas City's opponent.

The Chiefs haven't won a Super Bowl since 1970, when NFL Hall of Fame Quarteback Len Dawson and NFL Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram led the Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl IV. The next step in breaking a 47-year drought came on Sunday, as the Chiefs beat San Diego, and, after getting help in the standings from their old foes from Denver, outright won the AFC Western Division Championship.

As for tickets to the January 15th game, get them while you can. Football fever is burning in Kansas City, as witnessed at the Arrowhead Stadium ticket office on Tuesday afternoon.

"I've never seen a home game in my life -- or, a home playoff game," Norton Hickman, a Chiefs fan from Overland Park, said.

"There have been lots of ups and downs. A lot of heartbreak seasons where we get up two scores in a game or whatever before we lose it."

Tickets are also available on Chiefs.com.

Across town near Oak Park Mall, divisional championship t-shirts are also playing hard to get. Brittany Bolden, an assistant manager at the Rally House/Kansas Sampler store on Quivira Road, says her staff could hardly wait to sell the garments.

"We've had a bit of the rush, as soon as we opened the doors at nine," Bolden said.

"We were really listening to it last night. We were really excited for them to come out, and that rush came through this morning with a lot of excited fans."

Bolden says her store is expecting a second shipment of championship items later this week.

And, all morning long, Soren Petro's phones at 810 Sports WHB-AM Radio have been lighting up. Petro, a sports radio host who has commiserated with Chiefs fans since 1999, says he understands if some football fans are waiting to see if this team can go long.

"If they could win that first game, probably against the Steelers? If they could win that game, then, there would be a full-grown phenomenon," Petro said.