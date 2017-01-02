Police searching for driver who bailed out of vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect who bailed out of a vehicle after refusing to pull over for officers on Monday.

KCMO police were following a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. on westbound Interstate-70 near Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle near Interstate-435 and 23rd Street.

A witness told FOX 4 the suspect was driving a delivery box truck.

Police gave few details of the suspect, saying only that he was wearing a black shirt.

There is no word yet on what prompted the police to attempt to pull over the vehicle.

FOX 4 will have more as details emerge.