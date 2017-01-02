× Tesla’s license to sell cars in Missouri has expired

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tesla could see some issues this week after their license to sell cars at their Missouri showrooms expired over the weekend.

The company has two stores in Missouri, one in St. Louis and one on the Plaza.

The Missouri Auto Dealers association had sued to block Tesla from selling cars in Missouri. This all has to do with how they’re sold because people buy Teslas directly from the company, instead of a dealership.

The company is weighing its options, but in the meantime customers can still buy cars online.

