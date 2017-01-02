Tesla’s license to sell cars in Missouri has expired

CENTENNIAL, CO - MARCH 31: This is the Tesla showroom at Park Meadows Mall. Tesla fans stood in long lines at Park Meadows March 31, 2016 to preorder the new Tesla due to be unveiled Thursday night. Some Tesla fans showed up as early as Wednesday night to be the first in line and the line slowly grew between 400-500 people. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is due to unveil its Model 3, its first mass-market car, at an evening event in the suburb of Hawthorne. At an expected price tag of about $35,000, it's still going to come in closer to compete more directly with Acura, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and other popular luxury brands in the market today. (Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tesla could see some issues this week after their license to sell cars at their Missouri showrooms expired over the weekend.
The company has two stores in Missouri, one in St. Louis and one on the Plaza.
The Missouri Auto Dealers association had sued to block Tesla from selling cars in Missouri. This all has to do with how they’re sold because people buy Teslas directly from the company, instead of a dealership.
The company is weighing its options, but in the meantime customers can still buy cars online.
Read more from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
