Two dead after vehicle crashes through two fences and into building near 9th Street and Garfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A dispatcher with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department tells FOX 4 two people died Monday morning when a vehicle crashed through a fence and into a building.

The dispatcher says the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 a.m. near 9th Street and Garfield.

According to police, the car was heading west on 9th at what they believe to be at high-rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle between Park and Brooklyn. The vehicle then went through a fence at Samuel L. Rogers Health Center, into parking lot, then through another fence.

The vehicle ended up crashing into a building.

The driver and passenger, who are both described as males, died.

This is the first traffic-related fatality of 2017 in KCMO. There were 68 total in KCMO in 2016.