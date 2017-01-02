Woman opens Christmas gift from Walmart to find box packed with sprouting potatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKELAND, Tenn. -- A mom of three in Tennessee got quite the surprise when she opened a Christmas gift from her dad. WREG reports that instead of finding a Cricut, an electronic cutting machine for crafters, she discovered the box was full of potatoes.

“When I opened the box, it was full of sprouting potatoes,” Ashley Montgomery said. "My dad is very upset, it's not what he purchased for $150. I'm hoping Walmart can work with me. Hopefully we can get it fixed."

Walmart refunded Montgomery for the purchase, explaining that someone likely returned the box to get money back, but actually kept the product.

“Lesson learned, always check the box before you leave the store,” she said. “They called a bunch of people up there to come look at the potatoes. They were making jokes, like, 'Where do we send it back? Do we send it to produce?'”

Walmart provided this statement to WREG:

“We want our customers to be satisfied with products they purchase at our stores. If for any reason they are not, we will exchange or refund the item. We apologize to the customer for this inconvenience.”