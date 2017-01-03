× 33-year-old man charged with firing shots into Leawood homes on New Year’s Day

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors filed charges on Tuesday against a man they say fired shots into Leawood homes on New Year’s Day.

Anthony Ryan Williams, 33, was charged with one count of discharging a gun in an occupied dwelling, one count of discharging a firearm in a building and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the case.

Charging documents did not say why Williams fired shots into the homes.

William’s bond has been set at $250,000.