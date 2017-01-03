Capital murder suspect Curtis Ayers pleads guilty to killing KCK Detective Brad Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man accused of killing a Kansas police detective pleaded guilty to capital murder on Tuesday.

Curtis Ayers pleaded guilty Tuesday to gunning down Kansas City, Kansas, Detective Brad Lancaster on May 9. He also pleaded guilty to nine other charges related to Lancaster's death.

The 28-year-old Ayers agreed to serve life without parole on the murder count. He could face additional prison time on the nine other charges when he is sentenced March 14.

Prosecutors say Lancaster was shot seven times when he exchanged gunfire with Ayers near the Kansas Speedway. Ayers then stole the detective's car before carjacking another vehicle and then stealing a third. He drove into Kansas City, Missouri, where police shot and wounded him before taking him into custody.

Thousands attended 39-year-old Det. Lancaster's funeral, who is survived by his wife and a pair of daughters.

He grew up in Weston, Mo., graduating from West Platte High School. He would later serve in the U.S. Air Force, and then later was a member of the Platte County Sheriff's Office for 10 years before serving 10 years with KCK police.