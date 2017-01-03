Following young boy’s tragic death in Northland years ago, neighbors still waiting for sidewalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People in one Northland neighborhood hope a certain project is on the city`s "To-Do" list this year. March 22nd will mark three years since a boy was hit and killed along a street with no sidewalks.

Soon after, the city said sidewalks were on the way. Patience is growing thin for some who live near the intersection of N.E. Winn, and North Bellefontaine, who say they`re tired of the city literally leaving them out in the street.

On a Tuesday afternoon, little feet shuffled to safety just inches away from traffic near that intersection. Georgia Pettiford used the word “bad” to describe her walk with her four kids on the street without sidewalks to keep them safe.

"I’ve got to get all my all my kids and we've got to wait until at it’s least clear to bring them up here, because you're afraid that somebody might hit them," said Pettiford.

Every day, she and other families see a reminder of why the sidewalks are needed. It`s a memorial to Jordan Hale, an 8-year-old who was hit by a van in March of 2014 while he was skateboarding. The accident is always on the mind of Karen Sue Black, as she walks the same path where she says she saw Jordan get hit.

“I just seen him coming and I was like, 'Oh my God he's going to get hit,'" she said. "A lot of the cars don't pay attention to the speed zone, and you have to walk way over in a ditch to avoid from getting hit."

Neighbors started rallying for the sidewalks shortly after Hale`s 2014 death. About three months later a city councilman announced $225,000 in public improvement grants, with construction to begin by the Fall of 2014. However, on the second anniversary of Hale`s death, which was March of 2016, there were still no sidewalks.

At that time, a city spokesperson said progress was being made with work to begin by the summer 2016. Three days into the new year, work had not yet started.

"Two years is too long. They should have been up, especially after something happened to a kid,” said Pettiford.

"The definitely need them around here," said Black.

Tuesday, a KCMO public works spokesperson said the city is looking into a floodplain issue with the project, and is speaking with those in charge of the project to get more on its progress. FOX 4 will pass along any updates we learn of them.