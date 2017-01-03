FOX 4 morning crew not so sure about new messaging app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The FOX 4 morning crew was a bit grossed out while reading about new technology aimed at helping those in long-distance relationships feel closer.

The Kissenger is the world's first mobile kiss messenger. The product is basically a dock that you place your phone in with a pad on the bottom that allows you to give your loved ones a kiss over the internet. The company claims when you put you lips on the pad, you can feel your loved one kiss back.

Mark and Michelle were both giggling so hard they could barely talk as Loren tried to explain more on the product.

