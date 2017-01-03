Full list of locations collecting toiletries and household items for homeless veterans in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Parks and Recreation along with Restart, MTP and the Greater Kansas City Coalition to End Homelessness are partnering to collect toiletries and household items for homeless veterans in Kansas City.

"The people today they are recognizing us as veterans," Air Force veteran L.C. Porter said. "And for myself, I give two or three times each year to the disabled veterans through mail. And so it is so meaningful."

Household items include:

Cleaning Products (Windex, Lysol, etc.)

Paper Towels

Pots & Pans

Dishes, Silverware

Towels

Linens: Blankets, Bedspreads, Quilts, Sheets, Pillows and Pillow Cases

Toiletries include:

Shampoo & Conditioner

Body Wash

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Shaving Cream

Disposable Razors

Stop by any of the KC Parks facilities to donate: