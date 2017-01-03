Full list of locations collecting toiletries and household items for homeless veterans in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Parks and Recreation along with Restart, MTP and the Greater Kansas City Coalition to End Homelessness are partnering to collect toiletries and household items for homeless veterans in Kansas City.
"The people today they are recognizing us as veterans," Air Force veteran L.C. Porter said. "And for myself, I give two or three times each year to the disabled veterans through mail. And so it is so meaningful."
Household items include:
Cleaning Products (Windex, Lysol, etc.)
Paper Towels
Pots & Pans
Dishes, Silverware
Towels
Linens: Blankets, Bedspreads, Quilts, Sheets, Pillows and Pillow Cases
Toiletries include:
Shampoo & Conditioner
Body Wash
Deodorant
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
Shaving Cream
Disposable Razors
Stop by any of the KC Parks facilities to donate:
- Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center
- Brush Creek Community Center
- Garrison Community Center
- Gregg/Klice Community Center
- Hillcrest Community Center
- Kansas City North Community Center
- Lakeside Nature Center
- Line Creek Community Center
- Marlborough Community Center
- Southeast Community Center
- Tony Aguirre Community Center
- Westport Roanoke Community Center