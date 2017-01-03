Grandview explosion busts out windows of nearby homes, engulfs building in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- People miles away from a Tuesday night explosion in Grandview reported hearing the loud boom. Firefighters battled the fire on the outer road near 140th Street and I-49 for hours.

Emergency crews went to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. at JW Lawn Service. Due to reports of ammunition , firefighters battled the blaze defensively. The explosion busted out windows of 19 nearby apartments and seven homes. Viewers reported feeling the blast as far as Lee's Summit, and the City of Grandview reports that people in Stilwell, Kan., felt it as well.

Firefighters at the scene reported hearing numerous explosions.

"Several large explosions, one major explosion right off the bat. It blew the building apart and you'll be able to see debris in the trees," Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham said. "(It) blew debris up into the trees, blew us back a little bit, got us to move back a little bit and then more explosions and ammunition started going off."

A worker at a nearby gas station described what he experienced:

"I was in the back, I mean I was behind the cash register, I heard this big boom. I got scared, I thought something hit the gas station so I hit the ground immediately I kind of got spooked."

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will investigate the cause.