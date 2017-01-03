Hy-Vee rewards card leads Liberty police to missing wedding band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A ring a Liberty grandmother thought was gone forever found its way back to her Tuesday night.

Norma Hickman says she took off her rings, including her wedding ring of 62 years to use hand sanitizer in the car as she and her husband drove to the Liberty Hy-Vee. They fell out of her lap as she entered the store Monday.

A Mizzou college student home on break, grocery shopping with her mom, spotted something shiny near the front of the store. Jamilla St. Ann picked it up as they rushed to dinner thinking it was a piece of costume jewelry.

Instead it was the 40th anniversary wedding band Clifford Hickman had given to his wife on New Year’s Eve back in 1994 with a heart-shaped diamond. It was a more expensive ring than the Korean War Veteran could afford when he proposed shortly after returning home from the war.

The young woman who found the ring said she had every intention of returning to the store today to see if anyone had reported losing a ring, but police found her first.

Liberty police worked with Hy-Vee to review security footage which showed when the ring was lost and found. They then used customer's reward card information to track down St. Ann at her mother's home.

“They were just kind of asking my mom identifying information and I was like is this about the ring, and they said yes, and I was like we have it in the car we found a ring yesterday!” St. Ann said.

Police surprised Hickman with the ring as she ate dinner Tuesday night. A couple hours later Hickman surprised St. Ann with a cash reward for the ring's return.

“I figured I would never get it back, but I did, because of this nice lady,” she said.

“I like being able to find something that means something to her, especially if it was a gift. We bought my grandmother a ring that has my birthstone in it and if she lost that I’d be devastated," St. Ann said.

Hickman still hasn’t found the wedding ring of 62 years which contained three bands of gold, diamonds and a solitaire soldered together. If located contact Liberty police.