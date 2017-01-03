× Joe’s Weather Blog: Frigid air is here and snow on target (TUE-1/3)

If you watched me last week…I was shaking up the #fox4snowglobe and I kept mentioning the risk of light snow this Thursday. I also for about 10 days talked about the arctic air coming in today. Well one is here and the other is still likely…although it won’t be a “big” snow storm…it may be enough to cause some problems out there for THU AM in some areas. It’s worth paying attention too…in addition to the cold temperatures that may be amplified by some snow cover later this week (again as written about several times last week). Also depending on my voice is doing this afternoon I may try a FB live update coming up at around 1PM or so…so be alert for that.

Forecast:

Today: Skies will be clearing out this afternoon. Temperatures which have dropped this morning into the 20s may level off this afternoon. Winds will be blustery out of the NW at 15-245 MPH. Wind chills will be in the teens

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the single digits…

Wednesday: Increasing clouds through the day. Cold with highs around 20° or so…snow moves in overnight Wednesday.

Thursday: Snow ends in the early morning. Variable clouds with highs around 20°

Discussion:

Well the mild weather is gone through this weekend…don’t worry…I think it comes back big next week again…so we have to put up with the colder stuff for awhile…the pattern into next week though looks mild overall for at least several days…so let’s consider this a speed bump I guess. Again as I’ve written about though…the real cold air will never be that far away from the region…it will be camped out in western Canada waiting to be tapped by a system and driven southwards. Whether or not we could see a stronger wave do that next week at some point…we’ll see,

The morning map shows the colder temperatures moving southwards as arctic air is descending through the central US. In the map below the temperatures are in RED

Locally you can see the downward trends in the temperatures…via (IA State)

We still have a lot of cloud cover out there as I type this blog up…but we should see clearing skies this afternoon. As these satellite pictures indicate (via NEXLAB)

So yes it will be cold…and it will stay pretty cold through the weekend…there will be some modification on Sunday although that may be tempered till we get rid of potential snow cover like the last time.

This next snow looks to be a classic KC “snowstorm” in that it shouldn’t amount to a lot but may be enough to create some issues Thursday morning. It will again occur in a very cold and initially dry atmosphere that may eat away at the snow falling from the clouds at first…and while we wait for the atmosphere to saturate, which may take a few hours…the snow window will only be open for so long.

This is being caused by a disturbance that isn’t that strong really. In looking at the maps…it seems to actually be a broad area of lift that will occur in a somewhat saturated part of the atmosphere that should generate the snow flakes. This “lifting” will only really be around for roughly 9 hours or so…and while the 1st couple of hours may be needed to saturate the atmosphere below 8,000’…then we’re only talking about a 6 hour window…with light snow rates mostly…and somewhat tiny sized flakes…it’s tough to imagine any area getting much more than 2″ worth…

So at this point my feeling…and basically this is what I’ve been thinking since last week in watching this unfold is for our now common dusting to 2″ snow event for the area.

The snow may start a bit earlier towards N MO…and I guess IF there was a spot that might do a bit better it would be north of US 36 highway (maybe).

In terms of total “liquid” equivalence…again I like to get an idea what could happen on this side of things…then convert using an expected ratio for this event of about 20:1. That means that typically 1″ of rain gives us 10″ of snow..,but since the atmosphere is colder and can’t hold moisture as well…the ratio is higher…more like 1″ of rain would yield 20″ of snow in this case. So IF we get about 1/10″ of liquid (high side scenario I think) that would yield 2″ of snow. Some won’t even get that much…and some may only need to sweep the snow away on Thursday morning.

As the atmosphere saturates tomorrow…there may be a few isolated patches of flurries or light snow (non accumulating) during the day.

Here is the same type of map except from the GFS model…roughly the same idea…again 15-20:1 conversions are needed.

and finally the Canadian model…with a slight shift farther north. My feeling is that this model may be too far north.

Basically all confirming though this will be a “light” event.

This cold air mass will bottom out on Friday morning…I wouldn’t be shocked if some dip to near or below 0°.

So that’s it for today…I guess it’s something to talk about in a winter of disappointment for snow lovers.

Our feature photo comes from Debbie Savage showing a nice look at the “whales mouth” from the showers that moved through the region on Christmas Day

Joe