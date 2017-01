KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say 23-year-old Corinna Martinez and her 2-year-old daughter Delilah Cox have been found.

Police issued an alert Tuesday that said both had not been seen since Dec. 30 near 47th and Sycamore.

According to police, Corinna left the area with her daughter, and family were concerned for their well-being.

The two have since been located.