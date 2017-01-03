Loud explosions, powerful fire reported in Grandview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Many people are sending in reports of a loud explosion and fire in Grandview on Tuesday night. The fire is just off of the outer road after E. 140th Street.

Viewers reported heavy smoke and massive flames, the scene is just south of a Phillips 66 gas station in the area. There were also reports of feeling an explosion as far away as Lee's Summit. The City of Grandview says that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has been called in to investigate, revealing the incident happened at a lawncare business.

Right now KC Scout lists the exit to 140th Street as closed from southbound I-49, so plan to detour if you take that route. Here's more from the city's Twitter account:

